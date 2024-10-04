VDACS Announces Pesticide Collection Program Dates and Collection Sites

~ Southwest Virginia hosts 2024 collection sites ~

Farmers, pesticide dealers, pest control firms, certified applicators, homeowners and golf course operators are encouraged to participate in the 2024 Virginia Pesticide Collection Program. The program collects unwanted, outdated or banned pesticides, at no cost to eligible participants, and disposes of them in a safe manner.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) Office of Pesticide Services, with participation from Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, oversee the program, which has collected and destroyed more than 1.8 million pounds of outdated and unwanted pesticides since its inception. The program is funded through pesticide product registration fees collected by VDACS.

The following is a list of the 2024 collection sites and dates. All locations are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 – Rockingham Cooperative-Troutville Ag Supply, 79 Mountain View Rd., Troutville, Va.

– Rockingham Cooperative-Troutville Ag Supply, 79 Mountain View Rd., Troutville, Va. Oct. 17 – Southern States, 885 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, Va.

– Southern States, 885 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, Va. Oct. 22 – Duffield Fire Department, 1326 Industrial Park Rd., Duffield, Va.

– Duffield Fire Department, 1326 Industrial Park Rd., Duffield, Va. Oct. 29 – Grover King VFW Post 1115, 701 W. Stuart Dr., Hillsville, Va.

– Grover King VFW Post 1115, 701 W. Stuart Dr., Hillsville, Va. Oct. 30 – Supergro of Virginia, 701 Lee Hwy., Marion, Va.

In administering the Pesticide Collection Program, VDACS divides Virginia into five regions. Each year, the department conducts a collection in a different region. Once all five regions have been served, the program starts another cycle. Click here for the list of future collection localities.

Participants must transport their unwanted pesticides to the collection sites. If participants cannot safely containerize the unwanted pesticides for transport, VDACS may arrange assistance on a case-by-case basis. Only pesticides will be accepted. Pesticide contaminated material (for example, pesticide contaminated fertilizer) will not be accepted as part of the collection program. In addition, the program does NOT accept motor oil, paint, fuel, fertilizer, or other chemicals.

Participants are encouraged to complete a pesticide collection registration form prior to the scheduled collection date and return the completed form to marlene.larios@vdacs.virginia.gov or mail to Office of Pesticide Services, VDACS, P.O. Box 1163, Richmond, Virginia 23218. The form is available at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/pdf/pesticide-disposal-registration.pdf or by contacting the program at 804.371.6561.

Participants should direct questions to their local Virginia Cooperative Extension agent or to the VDACS Office of Pesticide Services at marlene.larios@vdacs.virginia.gov.