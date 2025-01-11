VDOT: Avoid travel to give crews time to plow and treat roads

SALEM (5:30 a.m.) – A winter storm has brought inches of accumulating snow to western Virginia overnight. Roads are snow-covered and temperatures remain below freezing. Residents should avoid nonessential travel to allow crews to make progress on plowing and treating roads.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews and contractors are currently working on interstates and primary roads (those numbered 1-599). These routes are VDOT’s top priority during any winter weather event.

Interstates are in minor condition, which means they still have icy patches. Primary roads range from minor to moderate, which means they are still snow covered.

Low volume secondary roads (those numbered 600 and above) and neighborhood streets have not been plowed or treated and remain covered in snow.

Road conditions will improve once equipment operators can make more progress on plowing and treating roads. Drivers should not expect bare pavement until temperatures rise.

If travel is absolutely essential, check roadway conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Information is also available at 511.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 511 while in Virginia.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).