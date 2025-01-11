VDOT: Crews make progress plowing secondary roads, neighborhood streets

Overnight low temperatures mean refreezing and icy roads

SALEM – Aided by warmer temperatures, crews and contractors with the Virginia Department of Transportation focused on plowing and treating roads today.

As of this afternoon, Interstates and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) in the Salem District are mostly clear but there may be slick spots, especially on bridges, overpasses and ramps. Tonight, low temperatures are expected to cause refreezing on any wet areas on these major roads and become icy.

Throughout the day, equipment operators also plowed secondary roads (those numbered 600 and above) and neighborhood streets. However, even though many of these routes have been plowed in effort to make them passable, drivers should not expect bare pavement and continue to use extreme caution. Ice or frozen snow may remain on the road surface, especially on gravel roads, in mountainous areas, cooler spots and shaded locations.

Tonight, snowplow drivers will monitor interstates and primary roads to treat areas for refreezing and return to these routes to plow drifting snow. Tomorrow, crews will return to working on secondary roads and neighborhood streets when temperatures rise.

Motorists who may encounter plowing and treatment operations should slow down and allow space for crews so they can safely and effectively work to make roads passable.

Check road conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app or website at 511.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 511 while in Virginia. For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski and Roanoke.