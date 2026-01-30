VDOT: Crews prepare for next winter storm while continuing to tackle snowpack on secondary roads

SALEM – With another significant winter weather event anticipated to impact Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will continue to work around the clock and is asking motorists to stay off the roads during and after the storm as much as possible. If you need to be somewhere, reach your destination before the snowfall begins on Friday, Jan. 30, or delay travel. Visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov, check the 511 Virginia mobile app or call 511 in Virginia for road condition updates. All secondary roads, neighborhoods and subdivisions in the Salem District have been plowed and treated but many still have ice and snow packed on them from the most recent winter storm. VDOT is using motor graders, loaders, and dump trucks where possible to break the snowpack loose. Drivers should not expect bare pavement until we get warmer temperatures and should drive with extreme caution. Because crews will shift into tackling the impacts of the upcoming storm, they will need to pause efforts and then return to work on those lingering patches. Because of the duration of extremely cold temperatures, anything that falls in this storm will stick to the roadways. VDOT crews and contractors will continue to work around the clock in emergency response until conditions improve on all state-maintained roads. Drivers should be aware of the following: As long as snow continues to fall, snowplow operators will be making multiple passes over the interstates, primary roads (those numbered 1-599) and high-volume secondary routes and will not proceed to low-volume secondary routes (those numbered 600 and above) or neighborhood streets. The major routes are VDOT’s top priority for snow removal during a weather event.

Crews can work more effectively when they have room on the roadways, so VDOT reminds motorists not to crowd the snowplows. Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary, and do not tailgate them.

Drivers are reminded to park in driveways where possible and not on the street to make it easier for plow operators to work.

VDOT does not plow snow on private roads or driveways. Residents are encouraged to shovel driveways to the right when facing the roadway to reduce how much snow a plow pushes back into a driveway as it passes. The Salem District maintains more than 9,200 miles, including more than 7,300 miles of secondary routes. The Salem District has the highest number of secondary road miles in Virginia, covering the 12 counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke. For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623). Winter Weather Resources Learn more on VDOT’s winter weather page, with Frequently Asked Questions on snow removal.

