VDOT digs into potholes on Virginia roads

RICHMOND — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are already actively working to locate and repair potholes as we enter the time of year known for seeing more cracks and crumbles on the roads. Motorists can do their part in keeping the roads safe by reporting potholes and workers safe by moving over to give them room to work. “We know you see them and don’t like them, and we don’t like them either,” said VDOT’s Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “Motorists can help ensure that potholes are identified and repaired as quickly as possible by reporting them through our Customer Service Center. We ask travelers to please keep a lookout for our crews as they work to repair the roadway.” Potholes can form year-round, but after freezing temperatures, heavy snow and rain — like what Virginia has seen so far this winter season — more can be expected. Potholes form when moisture seeps into pavement, freezes, expands and thaws. This cycle weakens the pavement. Additionally, the weight of traffic loosens the pavement and over time it can begin to crumble. When a pothole is reported to VDOT, it is communicated to local crews. Repairs are scheduled in accordance with the location, traffic volume, impact on traffic and severity of the pothole. Crews inspect the issue, determine the appropriate action and timeline for resolution, then schedule repairs based on available resources. VDOT can temporarily fix potholes in winter with cold patches, but they cannot do a permanent repair until temperatures warm up. The patience and cooperation of travelers is appreciated as we work to maintain roads across the commonwealth. HOW YOU CAN HELP Motorists can use VDOT’s web-based form to report potholes and other road problems, at my.vdot.virginia.gov or call 800-367-7623 (800-FOR-ROAD) 24 hours a day to reach VDOT’s Customer Service Center to report road hazards or ask questions. VDOT repairs potholes on state-maintained roads only, which include interstate highways and most primary and secondary roads. Local governments are responsible for repairing potholes on city streets as well as on roadways in Henrico and Arlington counties. If residents see a pothole on a city street or in Arlington or Henrico, they should contact their local government.