VDOT gearing up for winter weather

RICHMOND — It may not feel like it now, but winter weather is approaching. To prepare, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is stocking supplies and inspecting equipment to ensure crews and materials are ready for when the first snowflakes fall. “Virginians count on VDOT to provide a safe and reliable transportation system, and preparation is key to keeping the roads as clear of snow and ice as possible so the public can safely travel on them,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “VDOT is prepared for the season ahead, and we’re urging the public to prepare themselves as well to help make this winter a safe one.” The agency is responsible for treating and clearing snow from nearly 60,000 miles of state-maintained roads. Preparation for winter is a year-round activity at VDOT. Crews spend time checking equipment and performing test-runs on clear roads to prepare for snowy and icy conditions. They also use snowplow simulators to practice driving through various obstacles to test their ability before facing real-world conditions. VDOT continues to hire contractors to assist with winter weather response. As with every snow season, the agency begins to recruit contractors as early as June. VDOT also regularly uses internal office staff to support the winter weather process. Along with staffing and equipment that is prepped and ready for the winter season, the agency stocks materials to treat roads before and during a snow event, which includes more than 625,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasive as well as more than 2 million gallons of brine. PREPARE YOUR VEHICLE Snow, sleet or ice can cause dangerous road conditions for every driver. Preparing your vehicle is one step you can take before the first winter weather event. When the temperature drops, so does tire inflation pressure, so make sure each tire is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure. Additionally, if the tires are old, they may need replacing to ensure the treads provide sufficient traction for driving.

Check your battery, especially if you’ve had recent issues that required you to jump start it.

Check brake lights, headlights, turn signals and emergency flashers.

Make sure the windshield wiper fluid reservoir is full and that all windshield wipers work.

Prepare an emergency driving kit. It should have items such as flashlight, ice scraper, jumper cables, blankets, first aid kit, bottled water and non-perishable food and abrasive material for traction, such as cat litter or sand. VDOT’s winter weather page has driving tips and other helpful information. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO During winter, regularly monitor weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and road conditions prior to hitting the road. Motorists are encouraged to use VDOT’s free mobile 511 app, visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov or call 511 from any phone in Virginia to get up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.