VDOT preparing for additional snow

RICHMOND — Virginians greatly assisted the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) during last weekend’s major winter storm by remaining at home, allowing snow removal crews to make significant progress on plowing and treating major roads. VDOT needs your help again ahead of another forecasted winter storm this weekend and predicted low temperatures again next week.

A snowstorm expected to arrive Friday and continue into Sunday could bring moderate snow in areas southwest to more significant snowfall in Hampton Roads. Residents will not see pretreatment on most roads ahead of this storm due to residual salt remaining from last week’s storm.

Those traveling in Virginia should be weather aware and check the forecast along their entire route. Stay off the roads in regions expecting substantial snow during and after the storm as much as possible. If you need to be somewhere, reach your destination before the snowfall begins or delay travel. Visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov, check the 511 Virginia mobile app or call 511 in Virginia for road condition updates.

As with every winter weather event, crews focus on plowing and treating interstates and major primary roads carrying the most traffic first before moving to secondary roads and subdivisions. Work begins as soon as there is enough snow on the roads to plow, which means plow drivers are focused on making multiple passes throughout the storm. When those major routes have been adequately addressed, they are then able to move onto the less traveled routes.

Crews can work more effectively when they have room on the roadways, so VDOT reminds motorists not to crowd the snowplows. Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary, and do not tailgate them.

VDOT crews continue to work in 12-hour shifts across most of the commonwealth battling persistent ice on roads from last weekend’s winter storm. Consistent freezing temperatures all week caused refreezing and created thick layers of ice on the roads, posing an obstacle for crews as they worked to plow and treat roads. Virginia’s interstate and primary roads are clear, but some secondary and subdivision roads still have snow and ice packed on them.

This week, heavy equipment is being used to help break apart ice pack on those less traveled roads. Sand has also been used in many of those areas to provide traction for drivers to navigate the remaining icy roads. Because crews will shift into tackling the impacts of the upcoming storm, they will need to pause efforts and then return to work on those lingering patches.

Contact VDOT’s Customer Service Center 24 hours a day with questions or to report hazardous road conditions by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623). The Customer Service Center has been experiencing historically high call volumes and online requests. If you have an emergency, call 911.