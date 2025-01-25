VDOT Roadwatch for this week

(UPDATED 1-24-25) I-81 NB & SB DECK OVERLAY AT PEAK CREEK MILE MARKER 95.7 – Repair work is underway on the northbound and southbound bridges on I-81 over Peak Creek near mile marker 95.7. This repair work will require nighttime single lane closures for the duration of the project. Lane closures may occur nightly from Sunday night through Friday mornings between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. For the deck overlay process, lane closures may be in place between Sunday nights through Friday mornings. For the southbound lanes these will occur between the hours of 7pm and 10am, and for the northbound lanes between the hours of 6pm through 9am. Details on these closures will be listed below on a weekly basis. Estimated completion is February 2025.

Deck work postponed for next eight weeks due to cold weather. Alternating nighttime northbound and southbound left and right lane closures may or may not be in place from mile marker 96 to 94 during the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. while other work on the project continues.

(UPDATED 1-24-25) * I-81 NORTHBOUND AT EXIT 105 NEW RIVER BRIDGE REPLACEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Traffic on northbound I-81 has been switched onto the newly constructed bridge over the New River at the Montgomery/Pulaski County line. Lane and shoulder closures may be in place near exit 105. Lane closure may be in effect during the week from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures may be in effect at any time during the week. Slow rolls may be performed on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes from mile marker 98 to 109. Speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Shoulder closures will remain in place though the duration of the project.