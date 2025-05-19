VDOT seeking feedback on transportation study for Radford

SALEM – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking feedback on a transportation study assessing potential roadway and pedestrian safety, multimodal accessibility/connectivity (bicyclist, pedestrian, and transit), and transportation demand management (TDM) improvements along East Main Street (Route 11) between Lee Highway (Route 11) and Tyler Avenue (Route 177) in the City of Radford. The study will evaluate traffic operations and safety conditions and consider a range of improvements that may be developed into applications for transportation funding. VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more and take an online survey through June 2. Community input received through this survey will help the study team identify existing issues along the study corridor and develop recommendations for potential improvements that will be evaluated and presented during the next phase of the study, which will include another opportunity for public comment. The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available at https://publicinput.com/sa-25-03. Comments can also be sent to William.Crawford@vdot.virginia.gov or to William Crawford, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153. This study is being conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT). The Commonwealth is partnering with the City of Radford and New River Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization to develop targeted improvements for the East Main Street (Route 11) Pipeline Study that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way. This study is expected to be complete in summer 2026; it does not set construction dates for any improvements. The final plan will provide a multimodal investment strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding through programs including SMART SCALE, revenue sharing, and others. VDOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact VDOT Civil Rights at 540-387-5552.