VDOT: Winter weather continues with additional precipitation and low temps causing re-freeze overnight

Crews still working on plowing and treating roads

SALEM – Virginia Department of Transportation crews and contractors have continued to respond to make roads passable after the recent winter weather. However, due to additional precipitation being possible this afternoon and evening and low temperatures overnight causing refreeze, roads may still be slick with snow-covered or icy spots.

Equipment operators have started plowing and treating low-volume secondary roads (those numbered 600 and above) and streets in neighborhoods and subdivisions. However, progress has been slowed in some areas by downed trees and debris blocking these roads and by additional precipitation requiring attention on interstates and primary routes.

Drivers should not expect bare pavement on plowed or treated roads as low temperatures will cause refreezing and a layer of frozen snow or slush may remain on the secondary road surfaces. VDOT is working to make roads passable, but temperatures will need to rise above freezing before icy conditions are no longer affecting travel.

Crews will continue to monitor and address roads this evening and overnight as additional precipitation may impact some areas. Dropping temperatures will also cause wet or slushy roads to freeze. Commuters should use extra caution and watch out for icy roads, even on routes that have been plowed or treated.

To report debris, downed trees or other hazards on state-maintained roads, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-367-ROAD (7623).

Travelers are reminded that they can get real-time information on road conditions and traffic incidents on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the website at 511.VDOT.Virginia.gov.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.