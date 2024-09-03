Vehicle chase ends in crash, fatality

RADFORD – On August 31, 2024, at 9:07 p.m. Radford City Police responded to 1102 West Main Street for an armed robbery call, where a victim stated their car was stolen.

The car was located approximately forty minutes later and a felony stop was attempted at Sonic on West Main Street.

A vehicle pursuit ensued that followed Main Street to Radford Road.

During the pursuit Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips before the vehicle made it into the town limits of Christiansburg.

The suspect vehicle continued on Radford Road, struck a car positioned in the turn lane near Crockett Home Improvement, and struck a second vehicle head-on.

One of the occupants from the second vehicle was flown to Roanoke in critical condition. The driver of the stolen vehicle was given first aid and CPR by RCPD officers, but ultimately passed way, as a result of the crash.

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation of the accident. No further information will be released at this time.