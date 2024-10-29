Vera Christine Burkett Mottesheard, age 89 of Draper passed away Thursday, October 17, 2024 at Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin. Born March 10, 1935 in Saltville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ira Christopher Burkett and Lillian Virginia Taylor Burkett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Washington “C.W.” Mottesheard, Jr., son, Charles Burkett “Burke” Mottesheard; one sister, Nancy “Zipper” Burkett McGlocklin; two brothers, Jacob “Bill” Burkett and Robert “Bobby” Burkett and niece, Emily Boothe.

A graduate of Radford College, she received her master’s degree at Virginia Tech. She was a retired schoolteacher with the Radford school system with 37 years of service.

She is survived by her

Nephew – Jay (Crystal) Burkett and family – Blueridge, VA

Nieces – Sarah Chapman and Rebecca Burkett

Grand Nephews – Chris, Cody and Dylan

Grand Niece – Samantha (Stephen) Cabaniss

Great Grand Niece – Aubrey Cabaniss

Sister-in-law – Betty Burkett – Blueridge

Special friends and caregivers – Darlene and Earl Jones – Draper

Funeral services were held Monday, October 28, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Jeff Aikens officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Rose Cemetery, Glade Spring, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the New River Community College, Dublin, Virginia 24084 (Burke/Mottesheard Criminal Justice Scholarship).

To sign Christine's online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com