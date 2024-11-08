November 26, 1971

November 6, 2024

Veronica Nichole Taylor, 52, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at her home in Christiansburg. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Early Taylor.

Survivors include her son, James Taylor (Kasey McKaig), daughter, Cambria Hayden (Richie); mother, Sally Yvonne Taylor; brother, James Anthony Taylor; sister, Angela Parris; nephews, Ronal and Ryan Parris, Jaylin Nowlin, and Jordan Taylor; uncle, Robert Rollins; aunt, Teresa Taylor; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m.

The Taylor family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com