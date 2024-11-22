VHSL Region Semi-final Scores

VHSL Region Semi-final ScoresClass 6

Region Semifinal

Colonial Forge 17, North Stafford 6

Highland Springs 23, Glen Allen 20

James Madison 35, Westfield 28

Oscar Smith 35, Manchester 0

Patriot 10, Battlefield 7

Washington-Liberty 20, Langley 14

WCAC Metro Championship=

Paul VI Catholic High School 27, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 17

Class 5

Region Semifinal

Briar Woods 39, Massaponax 27

King’s Fork High School 35, Nansemond River 14

Maury 41, Warwick 7

Riverbend 35, Stone Bridge 21

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Deep Creek 3

William Fleming 27, Louisa 26

Class 4

Region Semifinal

Hampton 28, Smithfield 7

John Champe 44, Woodgrove 21

Salem 24, GW-Danville 3

Sherando 20, Jefferson Forest 14

Tuscarora 34, Loudoun County 7

Varina 26, Huguenot 0

Class 3

Region Semifinal

I. C. Norcom High School 35, Tabb 21

Kettle Run 36, Armstrong 34

Lafayette 56, Colonial Heights 7

Liberty Christian 35, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14

Lord Botetourt 36, Magna Vista 19

TJHS 38, Skyline 7

Turner Ashby 44, Alleghany 20

William Byrd 28, Abingdon 24

Class 2

Region Semifinal

Buckingham County 27, Madison County 7

Glenvar 42, Floyd County 14

Graham 34, Virginia 0

Grayson County 18, George Wythe 16

Gretna 14, Radford 7

King William 21, Bruton 14

Poquoson 22, Central of Lunenburg 8

Strasburg 35, Riverheads 7

Union 21, Ridgeview 14

Class 1

Region Semifinal

Altavista 64, Sussex Central 8

Bath County 49, Narrows 14

Buffalo Gap 65, Brunswick 30

Eastside 31, Patrick Henry 14

Rappahannock 50, Westmoreland County 14

Rye Cove 61, Grundy 28