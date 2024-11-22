VHSL Region Semi-final Scores
Class 6
Region Semifinal
Colonial Forge 17, North Stafford 6
Highland Springs 23, Glen Allen 20
James Madison 35, Westfield 28
Oscar Smith 35, Manchester 0
Patriot 10, Battlefield 7
Washington-Liberty 20, Langley 14
WCAC Metro Championship=
Paul VI Catholic High School 27, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 17
Class 5
Region Semifinal
Briar Woods 39, Massaponax 27
King’s Fork High School 35, Nansemond River 14
Maury 41, Warwick 7
Riverbend 35, Stone Bridge 21
Salem-Va. Beach 42, Deep Creek 3
William Fleming 27, Louisa 26
Class 4
Region Semifinal
Hampton 28, Smithfield 7
John Champe 44, Woodgrove 21
Salem 24, GW-Danville 3
Sherando 20, Jefferson Forest 14
Tuscarora 34, Loudoun County 7
Varina 26, Huguenot 0
Class 3
Region Semifinal
I. C. Norcom High School 35, Tabb 21
Kettle Run 36, Armstrong 34
Lafayette 56, Colonial Heights 7
Liberty Christian 35, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14
Lord Botetourt 36, Magna Vista 19
TJHS 38, Skyline 7
Turner Ashby 44, Alleghany 20
William Byrd 28, Abingdon 24
Class 2
Region Semifinal
Buckingham County 27, Madison County 7
Glenvar 42, Floyd County 14
Graham 34, Virginia 0
Grayson County 18, George Wythe 16
Gretna 14, Radford 7
King William 21, Bruton 14
Poquoson 22, Central of Lunenburg 8
Strasburg 35, Riverheads 7
Union 21, Ridgeview 14
Class 1
Region Semifinal
Altavista 64, Sussex Central 8
Bath County 49, Narrows 14
Buffalo Gap 65, Brunswick 30
Eastside 31, Patrick Henry 14
Rappahannock 50, Westmoreland County 14
Rye Cove 61, Grundy 28