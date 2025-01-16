Vick named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class

Former quarterback becomes the ninth inductee affiliated with Virginia Tech football to be enshrined

Hokiesports.com

IRVING, Texas – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick is one of 22 new inductees to the College Football Hall of Fame. The class of 2025 includes 18 first-team All-America players and four coaches.

Vick was selected as a First Team All-American in 1999 as a redshirt freshman, making him the first Tech freshman to ever achieve the honor. Playing for Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer and with Hall of Fame teammate Corey Moore anchoring the defense, Vick helped guide Tech to the school’s first ever 11-0 regular season in 1999 and its first appearance in a national championship game, the Sugar Bowl against Florida State.

“Michael revolutionized the quarterback position with his combination of speed, accuracy, and big, strong arm,” said Beamer, a 2018 College Football Hall of Fame inductee. “He inspired a new generation of dual-threat quarterbacks. No one did more than he did to put the Virginia Tech program on the national stage. I am grateful for the opportunity to coach him and thrilled he is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.”

Vick’s efforts in 1999 included leading the nation in passing efficiency (180.4), which set an NCAA record for a freshman. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,840 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 585 yards and eight touchdowns rushing. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting while also claiming the ESPY as the top college football player. The Hokies finished No. 2 in the nation in 1999.

As a redshirt sophomore, Vick completed 87 of 161 passes for 1,234 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 617 yards and eight more touchdowns. He closed out his college career as the MVP in a Gator Bowl win over Clemson with a final No. 6 ranking.

A two-time All-Big East performer (First Team in 1999, Second Team in 2000), Vick guided the Hokies to the conference title in 1999 as the Big East Offensive Player of the Year and the Big East Rookie of the Year. During his two seasons in Blacksburg, the Hokies posted a 22-2 overall record, losing only one conference game and the national title game in 1999.

Vick holds multiple school records, including single-season passing efficiency (180.4 in 1999), single-season yards per completion (20.4 in 1999), single-season yards per attempt (12.0 avg. in 1999), and career yards per attempt (9.79). His 8.14 yards per play was also a school record at the time. Vick finished his career with 177 completions for 3,074 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 1,202 rush yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

Vick was taken as the No. 1 overall pick by Atlanta in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played 13 seasons in the league with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets and Steelers, was selected to four Pro Bowls and set NFL records for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season and a career. Since retiring from the NFL, Vick has worked as an analyst for Fox Sports and was recently named the new head football coach at Norfolk State University. Virginia Tech retired his No. 7 jersey in 2002.

Vick is the ninth inductee affiliated with Virginia Tech football to be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame, including Hunter Carpenter (inducted 1957), Andy Gustafson (inducted 1985), Carroll Dale (inducted 1987), Frank Loria (inducted 1999), Jerry Claiborne (inducted 1999), Bruce Smith (inducted 2006), Frank Beamer (inducted 2018), and Corey Moore (inducted 2023).

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, presented by Las Vegas, on Dec. 9, 2025 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino Las Vegas. During the fall, the inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and each inductee will receive a custom ring created by Jostens, the official and exclusive supplier of NFF rings.