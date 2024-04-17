Victor Leneal Matthews, 71, of Radford passed away in the early morning hours on April 9, 2024 at Lewis-Gale Montgomery Hospital after a brief illness.

Vic, as he was often called, was born on October 6, 1952 in Radford, Virginia to Irma Jean Matthews Tinner and the late William Robert Matthews. After Vic graduated from Dublin High School in 1971 he studied at New River Community College and later at the Pistis School of Ministry through Faith4life Church located in Round Rock, Texas. He also completed ministerial training in 2021 through the Church of God in Christ and became an ordained Elder at Radford COGIC.

In 2004, Vic married Shannon Free in Round Rock, Texas. Vic and Shannon went on to have one child, Zakk who is dearly loved.

In 2016 Vic retired from the security industry and spent his time as an entrepreneur, ministering, fishing and golfing with his son, and enjoying family cookouts at Claytor Lake.

Vic was preceded in death by his father William Robert Matthews, sister Bryce Matthews, grandmother Ossie Steger, step-father Warren Tinner, and father-in-law Glenn Free. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Shannon and their son Zakk of Radford, Virginia; daughter Ayanna Matthews of Powder Springs, Georgia; mother Irma Jean Tinner of Radford, Virginia; grandchildren London (Jasmine) Matthews and Zicari Matthews of Atlanta, Georgia; brother William (Felicia) Matthews III of Austin, Texas; brother Dean (Kim) Matthews of Fairlawn, Virginia; sisters-in-law Tracy (Rod) LaVelle of Vail, Arizona and Natasha (Isaac) Hall of Cedar Park, Texas; special nieces and nephews Mia, Will , Nadine, Hailey, McKinley, Garrett, and Quaid; and a host of cousins, family members and close friends.

A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m. noon – Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Radford Church of God in Christ located at 206 Russell Avenue, Radford.

Repast will be immediately following the service at the Church Fellowship Hall.