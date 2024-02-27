Viola Kathleen East Kress, age 84 of Newbern passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024 at her home with her family. Born January 15, 1940 in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Berman & Clarice East. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stuart Dean Kress.

Viola is survived by her

Children – Kathy Lawson – Fairlawn, Jimmy Kress – Radford, Teresa Kress – Pulaski, Alecia Kress – Newbern, David “Buck” Kress – Draper, Brenda Shockley – Dublin

15 Grandchildren

Numerous Great Grandchildren

1 Great Great Grandchild

Special Pet – Digger

Funeral services will be held Thursday, 2:00 pm, February 29, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Jerry Collins officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 29,2024 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.