Virginia Ann Kiser Stoots, age 91 of Pulaski, died Tuesday February 18, 2025 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. She was born in Russell County on April 27, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Minnie Grizzle Kiser and the late Ormond B. Kiser. She was a retired employee of Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Virginia was a very active member of the Family Worship Center in Pulaski, where she loved her church life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Arthur Lee Stoots, Sr.: brothers; Woodrow Grizzle, Lonas Kiser, Calvin Kiser, and Vermond Kiser: sisters; Maggie Skeens, Hettie Grizzle, Myrtle Stoots, and Juanita Lawson.

She is survived by her children: Arthur Lee (Judy) Stoots, Jr. of Pulaski, Jeffrey Wayne Stoots and former spouse Sharon Stoots of Pulaski, Melissa Stoots (Wade) Roope of Pulaski: four grandchildren; Arthur Lee Stoots, III (Cindy), Stephen Brooks Stoots (Amanda), Jordan David Stoots Roope, and Victoria Lynn Roope. She is also survived by special church friends: Phyllis Wiley and Faith Stephens.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at the Family Worship Center on Memorial Drive in Pulaski. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski, with Pastor Jeff Willhoit officiating. Family and friends will gather at the front gate of the cemetery and then proceed to the graveside together.

At times other than the funeral, and the church visitation, the family will be receiving friends at Melissa and Wade Roope’s home: 2707 Winding Way Drive Pulaski, Virginia 24301.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Family Worship Center, Pulaski. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700