Virginia Ann Vaughan Blevins, age 82 of Austinville, Virginia went to her Heavenly home Monday, November 4, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born February 14, 1942 in Crewe, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Harry Elwood Vaughan & Lucille Banks Hall Vaughan. She was also preceded in death by her husband Cecil Ray Blevins, daughter Judy Ann Widner, twin brother James Elwood Vaughan, sons-in-law William McKinley Likens III and Hubert Randolph Widner.

Virginia is survived by her

Daughters – Patricia “Patty” (Robbie) Williams and sons (Kevin (Angela) Likens, Corey Likens, Levi Williams), Deborah Neice and daughters (Crystal (Mike) Wilson, Danielle (Robert) Tillman and Ashley (Jeff) Stanley)

Other Grandchildren – Regan (Derek) Price, Joshua (Jennifer) Widner

21 Great Grandchildren One Great Great Grandson

Very Special Friends – Sylvia Goff, Jean Wall and Desie Myers

Funeral services will be held 6:00 PM – Friday, November 8, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. John Lawson officiating. Graveside committal will be at 9:00 AM – Saturday, November 9, 2024 at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Virginia’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.