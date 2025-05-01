Virginia Department of Veterans Services To Host Four 2025 Memorial Day Ceremonies

Public Invited To Ceremonies On Monday, May 26 At Virginia War Memorial In Richmond

And At State Veterans Cemeteries In Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk

(Richmond, Va.) Memorial Day is the Federal holiday set aside to honor and remember the hundreds of thousands of American men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Nation from the American Revolution to today. Memorial Day is also a time to honor the families they left behind. This year Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 26.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will again host Memorial Day Ceremonies at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond and at the state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk.

Citizens of all ages are invited and encouraged to attend and participate in one of these ceremonies. Admission and parking are free.

Richmond – Virginia War Memorial – Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony

In Richmond, the 69th annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.

Scheduled speakers are Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw and the Adjutant General of Virginia, Major General James W. Ring. Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as emcee and patriotic music will be provided by the 29th Division Band of the Virginia National Guard. The 2025 recipients of the Memorial’s Marocchi Memorial Scholarships will be announced.

The Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and CBS6.3 in Richmond and livestreamed on wtvr.com.

Veterans service organizations and other groups are invited to participate in the annual laying of wreaths in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century. Prospective participants should contact the Virginia War Memorial for more details at 804-786-2060.

This year, a new event has been added to the day’s events – the Say Their Names Marathon. At the conclusion of the ceremony, volunteer speakers will begin reading aloud the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who died serving during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Afghanistan and today’s Global War on Terrorism whose names are permanently displayed on the glass and stone walls of the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory. The marathon will continue until all the names are read and is expected to end around midnight. Volunteers interested in serving as a name reader may register at https://vawarmemorial.org/events/say-their-names-marathon-2025/. Preregistration is required and walk-up participants cannot be accommodated.

Members of the public attending the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony are advised to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to be seated. Free parking will be available onsite and, in the Afton, Chemical Company surface lot at Belvidere and Spring Streets. The interior of the Memorial will be open for visitation on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Memorial grounds and Shrine of Memory where the Say Their Names Marathon will take place will be open until the conclusion of the readings. For more details, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov.

Amelia – Virginia Veterans Cemetery

In Amelia, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002, the annual Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

The scheduled speaker is Virginia State Senator Luther H. Cifers III. Colonel Bobby Arnold (U.S. Army, Retired) will serve as emcee and patriotic music will be provided by the 29th Division Band of the Virginia National Guard. Attendees should arrive by 9:30 a.m. for parking and to be seated.

Dublin – Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery

In Dublin, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, Va. 24084, the annual Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

The scheduled speaker is Lieutenant Colonel Adrien Humphreys (U.S. Army), Commander, Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Captain Gary Powers (U.S. Navy, Retired) will serve as emcee and music will be provided by bagpiper Andrew Meeks. Co-sponsors of the ceremony are the members of the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers. Attendees should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Shuttle service will be provided from Dublin Municipal Park.

Suffolk – Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery

In Suffolk, at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, Va. 22334, the annual Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

The scheduled speakers are Chuck Zingler, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and Major Larry Moores (U.S. Army, Retired). American Legion Post 88 Commander Dave Buchy will serve as emcee with music provided by singer Lily Morgan, bagpiper Andrew Lawrence, and bugler Mark Hendrickson. Attendees should arrive by 9:30 a.m. for parking and seating. Free parking available onsite.

Prior to each of the cemetery ceremonies, volunteers will place miniature American flags on each gravesite. For the latest information on these 2025 Memorial Day ceremonies, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.