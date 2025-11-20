Virginia DMV Reminds Virginians to Click It or Ticket This Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. — As the holiday season kicks into gear and millions of Virginians hit the road, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds everyone to drive safely and always buckle up. Starting November 22, the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign revs up to remind everyone that seat belts save lives and wearing one isn’t just smart—it’s the law.

“Whether you’re traveling across the Commonwealth to visit family or just heading down the street, remember that everyone wants to make it home safely for the holidays,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Be patient, be courteous, and buckle up. The best gift you can give your loved ones is your safe arrival.”

During last year’s five-day Thanksgiving travel period in Virginia, there were 768 injuries and 8 fatalities resulting from traffic crashes. 5 of those individuals killed were not wearing seat belts. While those numbers are lower than the year before, one life lost is too many. That’s why—as Thanksgiving approaches—law enforcement across the country is turning up the visibility of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. The Click It or Ticket campaign is a nationwide effort that pairs public awareness with increased law enforcement patrols to encourage seat belt use. This year’s enforcement period runs from November 22 through November 30.

Virginians should also be aware of the new Christopher King seat belt law, which requires all passengers—front and back—to be properly buckled. Rideshare drivers and passengers must also comply, meaning everyone in the vehicle—including back-seat riders—is required to wear a seat belt. No matter how short the trip, seat belts remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay safe on the road.

As you plan your holiday travel, be sure to plan ahead for DMV’s holiday operating schedule as well. All Virginia DMV full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday, November 27, through Saturday, November 29, and will reopen on Monday, December 1. During this time, customers can still complete more than 50 transactions online at dmv.virginia.gov.