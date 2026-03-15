Virginia firearm bills head to governor for decision

By Shirleen Guerra

(The Center Square) – Several firearm-related bills passed by the Virginia General Assembly this session are awaiting action from first-term Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

The list includes measures addressing public carrying of certain firearms, liability standards for the firearm industry and restrictions on unserialized firearms.

Legislative records show several of the proposals have passed both chambers, been signed by the House speaker and Senate president, and enrolled before being sent to the governor for consideration.

One of the measures, Senate Bill 727, would prohibit carrying certain loaded firearms defined in the bill as “assault firearms” in public areas such as streets, roads, alleys, sidewalks and other public rights-of-way. Violations would be treated as a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Supporters say the proposal is intended to reduce the presence of certain firearms in crowded public places.

Another measure, Senate Bill 27 and its House companion, House Bill 21, would establish standards of responsible conduct for firearm industry members including manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

The legislation requires firearm industry members to establish reasonable controls designed to prevent unlawful firearm sales, straw purchasing and firearm trafficking. It also allows civil action by the attorney general or local governments against companies that fail to follow those standards.

Josh Horwitz, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, said the legislation represents what supporters describe as a public safety approach to firearm policy.

“Virginia’s General Assembly has taken meaningful steps to protect public safety,” Horwitz said in a statement. “These bills represent a serious, evidence-based public health approach to reducing gun violence in Virginia.”

Gun-rights advocates say the measures could create confusion for lawful firearm owners attempting to comply with new rules.

“My concern is you’re going to get good people caught up in these laws and end up criminalizing them,” said Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

“Somebody that meant no harm and has a perfect record suddenly gets caught up because they have the wrong features on the gun or they’re carrying it in the wrong place.”

Van Cleave said restrictions tied to firearm features or where firearms may be carried could leave some gun owners unsure whether they are complying with the law.

He also criticized other firearm proposals debated during the legislative session that would restrict the future sale of certain rifles.

“You can keep the guns you’ve got, but forget your children,” Van Cleave said. “They’ll never get to own what you have.”

Another proposal, House Bill 40, would restrict the manufacture, import, sale or possession of certain unserialized firearms and unfinished frames or receivers used to assemble them.

The bill also addresses plastic firearms that may not be detectable by common security screening devices.

Gun-rights organizations including the National Rifle Association have criticized several firearm proposals moving through the Legislature this year, saying they place additional restrictions on lawful gun ownership.

“It is no secret that Abigail Spanberger’s aspirations for higher office rival Gavin Newsom,” said John Commerford, executive director of the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, in a statement to The Center Square.

“As a bevy of bad bills that undermine the rights of law-abiding Virginians hit her desk, Spanberger will need to make a political calculus.”

Supporters of the bills say the proposals are intended to address illegal firearm trafficking, untraceable firearms and gaps in current firearm regulations.

Spanberger can sign the legislation into law, veto it or return it to the General Assembly with amendments.