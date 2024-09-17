Virginia Lee Barger Fisher, age 78 of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born July 7, 1946 in Roanoke, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Emory Thomas Barger, Sr. and Hazel Virginia Meador Barger. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Johnny, Tommy and Gary Barger.

She retired from ATK after 26 years of service. She was a member of the Family Worship Center in Pulaski.

Surviving-

Husband of 60 years-Timothy R. Fisher, Sr.-Christiansburg

Children-

Tim (Jennifer) Fisher, Jr- Dublin

Carol (Donnie) Spradlin-Christiansburg

Lisa (Todd) Dalton-Dublin

Ten Grandchildren & Eight- Great Grandchildren

Sisters– Sandra (Mike) Stevens and Lois (Mark) Lynch

Brother- Van (Nanette) Barger

Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2024 at the Family Worship Center,955 Memorial Drive, Pulaski with Pastor Jeff Wilhoit and Dr. C.R. Conner officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the church.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the Fisher family.