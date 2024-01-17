Virginia Mae Hunter, 90 of Pulaski passed away January 15, 2024. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 1:00PM at First Baptist Church 220 Magazine St. Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. The interment will be held in Pinehurst Cemetery, Pulaski. In lieu of flowers make donations in honor of Virginia Mae Hunter to the T.G. Howard Community Center, Pulaski. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home Pulaski, (540) 980-9100. 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

