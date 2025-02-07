Virginia State Police, DMV urge your game plan to include a safe ride home

Have a Sober Ride Planned for Super Bowl LIX

RICHMOND – With the biggest football game of the year this upcoming Sunday, the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are urging drivers in the Commonwealth to plan ahead, and have a sober ride home planned for after Super Bowl LIX.

“We know many people anticipate this game, and want to celebrate it,” said Lieutenant Colonel Matt Hanley, Interim Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “But do not let the celebration turn to tragedy for you or anyone else. Plan a sober ride home, be it a friend, or a rideshare program.”

According to preliminary numbers from DMV, on February 11, 2024, the day of Super Bowl LVIII, there were 37 alcohol-related crashes in the Commonwealth and 11 injuries. There was one fatality. State and local law enforcement will be actively working to protect both drivers and vulnerable road users.

“The biggest win of the night is getting home safely after the big game,” said Director of Public Outreach, Planning and Administration for DMV’s Virginia Highway Safety Office, John Saunders. “There are resources available, whether it’s a designated driver, a rideshare service or public transportation. Plan ahead and make responsible choices.”

Drinking and driving costs more than just your drinks. If caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates and lost wages. In some areas of the Commonwealth this could add up to over $26,000. Having a plan to get home and making the choice not to drink and drive can prevent all of that.

Here are some things to consider when making your game night game plan:

Designate a driver – Talk with your friends and find a designated driver. If you are the designated driver, take that responsibility seriously.

– Talk with your friends and find a designated driver. If you are the designated driver, take that responsibility seriously. Call a car – Before you go out, make sure you have the number for a taxi service in your phone or download Uber or Lyft.

– Before you go out, make sure you have the number for a taxi service in your phone or download Uber or Lyft. Buckle up – Just because you made the responsible choice to not drink and drive, sadly does not mean others will do the same. Always buckle your seat belt as it is your best defense in a crash.

– Just because you made the responsible choice to not drink and drive, sadly does not mean others will do the same. Always buckle your seat belt as it is your best defense in a crash. Host responsibly – If you are hosting, make sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverage options and food for guests. If you see someone preparing to drive who you know has been drinking, speak up and help them find a safe ride.