Virginia State Police offer guidance to avoid road rage

RICHMOND – Virginia State Police is offering guidance and recommendations to curb aggressive driving along Virginia’s roadways.

Aggressive driving is always a concern for Virginia State Police. In recent weeks, shootings have occurred along multiple interstates that have prompted public concern. While there is no evidence at this time to indicate that any of the shootings are related, nor is there evidence at this time to indicate that road rage was a factor in all of these incidents, it is an appropriate time to remind drivers and passengers of safe driving behaviors.

A new study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety conducted this year and released in September found that 96% of drivers admitted to engaging in aggressive driving behaviors over the past year while 11% of drivers reported engaging in violent behavior.

“Public safety is our top priority and concern. We ask all motorists to drive defensively in order to protect yourself and others on the roadways,” Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, VSP Superintendent, said. “If you see something, say something. We encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious or criminal activity to report it to law enforcement immediately. The Virginia State Police will vigorously pursue those who commit acts of violence on our highways and our communities.”

Virginia State Police recommend the following tips to help maintain a sense of calm while on the roadways:

To avoid an aggressive driver:

Get of their way. Steer clear of aggressive drivers on the road.

Stay relaxed. Remember that reaching your destination safely and calmly is your goal.

Don’t challenge them. Avoid eye contact. Ignore rude gestures and refuse to return them.

Don’t block the passing lane, especially if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.

Report aggressive drivers to Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on your cell phone.

To avoid becoming an aggressive driver:

Let other drivers merge with you.

Obey posted speed limits.

Don’t follow other drivers too closely.

Resist the temptation to teach someone “a lesson.”

Concentrate on driving – and avoid distractions.

Remember you can’t control traffic – but you can control yourself, your driving, and your emotions.

If confronted or provoked while on the road, Virginia State Police recommend drivers stay calm, give space to other motorists, and protect themselves by calling 911 or heading to a public place (as compared to home).

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the recent highway shootings along Interstate 64, Interstate 295, Interstate 81, and Interstate 85.

“One interstate shooting is one too many. We take these incidents seriously and are thankful for the assistance of local law enforcement and tips from the public as we continue to investigate,” Hanley added. “It is important to reiterate, there is no evidence to show that the shootings are related, and not all are road rage. Often times, isolated, criminal activity begins elsewhere and spills onto the highways. Still, it’s vital that you drive defensively and avoid confrontational behavior. ”

Virginia State Police data shows that in more than two years, from January 1, 2023, to October 13, 2025, there have been 236 reported shooting incidents on Virginia highways with a decline this year:

2023 – 99 reported interstate shootings

2024 – 86 reported interstate shootings

2025 to date – 51 reported interstate shootings

If you have information on any of the shootings under investigation, please contact Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or Division One Dispatch (Richmond) at (804) 750-8758, Division Five (Chesapeake/Tidewater) Dispatch at (804) 750-8788, or Division Six (Salem/Roanoke) Dispatch at (540) 444-7798.