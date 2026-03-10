Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, and Narcotics
RICHMOND, VA — From February 25, 2026, through March 3, 2026, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.
Operation Highlights
Firearms Recovery:
- Virginia State Police recovered a total of 11 firearms, valued at $6,500.
Narcotics Seizures:
- Narcotics seized by the Virginia State Police and VSP state task force partners amounted to 147.1 pounds.
- Narcotics seized by federal task forces that Virginia State Police is a member of or with other law enforcement partners amounted to 23.0 pounds.
- Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $1,280,745.
- Breakdown of total narcotics recovered:
- Cocaine: 6.1 ounces
- Crack Cocaine: 1.9 ounces
- Marijuana: 110.3 pounds
- Methamphetamine: 8.9 pounds
- Fentanyl: 21.2 grams
- THC Consumables: 15.0 pounds
- Psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms): 1.5 ounces
- MDMA: 25 grams
- Designer Drugs: 12.1 pounds
- U.S Currency: $7,889.00
The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.
