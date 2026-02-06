Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking
RICHMOND, VA— From January 28, 2026 – February 3, 2026, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.
Operation Highlights
Firearms Recovery:
- A total of 7 firearms were recovered, valued at $3,500 and 249 controlled substance pills.
Narcotics Seizures:
- Total seized narcotics amounted to 157.5 pounds.
- Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $1,943,970.
- Breakdown of narcotics recovered:
- Cocaine: 11.4 ounces
- Crack Cocaine: 6.5 ounces
- Marijuana: 91.8 pounds
- Methamphetamine: 60 pounds
- Psilocybin: 3.1 ounces
- MDMA: 0.16 ounces
- Fentanyl: 4.3 pounds
- Fentanyl Pills: 200
- Ecstasy Pills: 40
- Adderall Pills: 9
- THC Vapes: 175
- U.S Currency: $711,860
- Cryptocurrency: $691,000.
Explosive Devices Seized:
- One (1) explosive device was safely seized.
Gaming Enforcement:
- Ten (10) gaming-related tips received (2,073 total to date).
Human Trafficking Investigations:
- Fifteen (15) new human trafficking tips received (1,507 total to date).
- Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 222
- Individual investigative activities: 3,898
- Victims identified and offered services: 79
The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.