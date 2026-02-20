Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking
RICHMOND, VA— From February 11, 2026, – February 17, 2026, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.
Operation Highlights
Firearms Recovery:
- A total of 68 firearms were recovered, valued at $34,500 and 638 controlled substance pills.
Narcotics Seizures:
- Total seized narcotics amounted to 36.7 pounds.
- Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $1,264,824.
- Breakdown of narcotics recovered:
- Cocaine: 9.2 pounds
- Crack Cocaine: 4.0 ounces
- Marijuana: 14.7 pounds
- Heroin: 4.0 ounces
- Methamphetamine: 6.8 pounds
- Psilocybin: 2.4 pounds
- Fentanyl: 3.1 pounds
- Fentanyl Pills: 638
- Designer Drugs: 9.2 ounces
- U.S Currency: $45,797.
Gaming Enforcement:
- Six (6) gaming-related tips received (2,086 total to date).
Human Trafficking Investigations:
- Eleven (11) new human trafficking tips received (1,529 total to date).
- Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 227
- Individual investigative activities: 3,987
- Victims identified and offered services: 84
The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.
This is a weekly report.