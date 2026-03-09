Virginia State Police Still Searching for Missing Football Coach; Criminal Investigation Continues

WISE, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) continue to search for a former Wise County football coach who is facing 10 warrants and disappeared nearly four months ago.

Travis L. Turner, 46, of Appalachia, Va., is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. The criminal investigation remains active. Additional charges are pending.

Police are actively searching for Turner, who is considered a fugitive. Since his disappearance, VSP has utilized numerous assets, including search and rescue teams, drones, and k9s, to assist in the search. VSP’s main priority is locating Turner safely.

To date, there have been no credible sightings of Turner.

“This case is worked on every day. It’s two-fold: we have the criminal investigation and the search,” said Captain J. Daniels, VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office. “Every single lead has been vetted and followed up on, and all have been unfounded. We need the public to continue providing information. Someone knows something that will lead to his whereabouts.”

VSP is being assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, and the Black Diamond Search and Rescue team, a nonprofit organization that provides specially trained professionals to locate and assist lost or missing individuals in wilderness and rural environments. There are 27 combined personnel solely dedicated to the Turner case with 50-plus other state, local, and federal personnel assisting, including VSP Aviation and Special Operation teams.

Together, police personnel have responded to more than 178 national and international leads, spanning seven states. Seventeen of those leads have been anonymous. All tips so far have been unfounded.

Turner went missing on Thursday, November 20, 2025. As part of the early stages of an investigation, VSP Special Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office were sent to Turner’s residence in Appalachia, located in Wise County. This was part of the investigation, and not to arrest him. While in transit, the agents were informed that Turner was no longer at the location.

Virginia State Police are asking anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Turner to please contact Virginia State Police Division 4 at 276-484-9483 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. You may also report information to the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332). Tips can be made anonymously.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Turner’s whereabouts.