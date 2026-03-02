Virginia Tech, Liberty cancel football games in 2029, 2030

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech and Liberty have mutually agreed to cancel their football games scheduled for the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

The Hokies and Flames were set to meet in Blacksburg in 2029 and in Lynchburg in 2030. The two programs will still face off twice in Blacksburg, in 2027 and 2028, as previously scheduled.

Virginia Tech opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against VMI at Lane Stadium, marking the beginning of the James Franklin era in Blacksburg.