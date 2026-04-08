Virginia Tech Spring Game Information

Hokiesports

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Hokies football has announced that its 2026 Spring Game, presented by Eagle Construction, will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18 at Lane Stadium. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

The annual spring showcase will provide Hokie Nation its first opportunity to see head coach James Franklin’s squad in action as the program continues preparations for the 2026 season.

“Spring games are a great opportunity for our fans to see the progress our players have made during the offseason,” said Coach Franklin. “We’re excited to welcome Hokie Nation back to Lane Stadium.”

The Spring Game is a centerpiece of Hokie Hi Weekend at Home, a multi-day celebration on campus that brings together athletics events and community traditions across Blacksburg.

Saturday’s schedule begins with the 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance, which starts with a moment of silence at 9 a.m. on the Drillfield honoring the 32 students and faculty members lost on April 16, 2007.

The day also features several Hokie athletics events across campus:

Baseball vs. Pittsburgh – 6 p.m. at English Field

Softball vs. Georgia Tech – 7 p.m. at Tech Softball Park

Throughout the weekend, Hokie fans can also attend additional matchups including baseball and softball games on Friday and Sunday, as well as a Thursday evening lacrosse contest against Virginia.

The Spring Game coincides with Spring Family Weekend, welcoming families to campus for a variety of programs and activities hosted by Virginia Tech’s New Student and Family Programs office.

Additional details regarding game format, Hokie Village, and Hokie Walk timing and fan activities will be announced closer to the event.

Fans planning to attend are encouraged to complete the Spring Game RSVP to stay informed about event updates and opportunities to win Hokies prizes.