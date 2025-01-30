Virginia Tops 2025 ACC Baseball Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Virginia has been selected as the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball preseason favorites by the league’s 16 head coaches. The Cavaliers garnered 13 of the 16 possible first-place votes from the league’s head coaches. Florida State tallied two votes, while Clemson received one first-place vote.

After reaching the Men’s College World Series in 2024, the Cavaliers begin the 2025 season ranked second in the D1Baseball Preseason Poll – their highest preseason ranking from D1Baseball in program history. The Cavaliers’ totaled 251 points on their way to being named the ACC’s preseason favorites.

Florida State and North Carolina, both of whom also made the Men’s College World Series in 2024, were slotted in second and third places, respectively. The Seminoles logged 230 total points and two first-place votes, while the Tar Heels earned 217 total points.

Clemson recorded the final first-place vote and totaled 214 points as they were projected as the fourth-place finisher. Reigning ACC Champion Duke was slotted as the fifth-place team, earning 182 total points.

Wake Forest was tabbed as the sixth-place finisher with 171 total points, while NC State was picked narrowly behind the Demon Deacons with 168 total points. Like Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia, NC State also made a trip to the 2024 Men’s College World Series.

The ACC has placed at least one team in each of the last 18 College World Series and at least six teams in each of the last 20 NCAA Tournaments.

Stanford (143 points), Louisville (128) and Georgia Tech (113) rounded out the top 10 of the ACC’s preseason poll. ACC newcomers Stanford have made 19 trips to Omaha previously and will look to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in five seasons. Louisville hopes to return to the NCAA postseason for the first time since 2022, while Georgia Tech looks to make its second consecutive tournament appearance.

Miami was projected to finish 11th in the league with 87 points, narrowly ahead of Virginia Tech, who was picked 12th with 85 points. ACC newcomer California was projected to finish 13th with 60 points while Pitt garnered 52 points to be slotted in 14th. Notre Dame and Boston College rounded out the ACC’s preseason poll, earning 44 and 31 total points, respectively.

Seven ACC teams are ranked in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 poll. League-favorite Virginia is ranked No. 2, followed by No. 6 North Carolina, No. 9 Florida State, No. 11 Duke, No. 13 NC State, No. 14 Wake Forest and No. 15 Clemson. D1Baseball also announced that 17 ACC student-athletes have been tabbed as Preseason All-Americans, including a national-best 10 first team selections.

All 16 ACC teams will open their seasons on Friday, February 14, with conference play set to begin on Friday, March 7. The 2025 ACC Baseball Championship will be held May 20-25 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

2025 ACC Baseball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Virginia (13) – 251

2. Florida State (2) – 230

3. North Carolina – 217

4. Clemson (1) – 214

5. Duke – 182

6. Wake Forest – 171

7. NC State – 168

8. Stanford – 143

9. Louisville – 128

10. Georgia Tech – 113

11. Miami – 87

12. Virginia Tech – 85

13. California – 60

14. Pitt – 52

15. Notre Dame – 44

16. Boston College – 31