Virginia War Memorial opening D-Day exhibit

D+80: Virginians in the Normandy Invasion Tells The Stories of Virginians Who Were There

(Richmond, Va.) The new Virginia War Memorial exhibit, “D+80: Virginians in the Normandy Invasion,” opens to the public June 6, 2024 – the 80th anniversary of D-Day when American and Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in France in 1944 during World War II.

“D+80 was conceived to take visitors on the long journey experienced by hundreds of thousands of American service men and women as they trained and prepared for the D-Day invasion in England, conducted the amphibious and airborne landings on June 6, 1944, and then fought tenaciously through the French hedgerows to break out and carry the fight toward Germany,” said noted military historian and Virginia Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle.

“The Virginia War Memorial began conducting and capturing eyewitness interviews with World War II veterans from around the Commonwealth over twenty years ago to use in producing the award-winning series Virginians at War historical documentary films,” added Dr. Mountcastle. “These veterans interviewed are no longer with us, but their stories remain and have found a new life as part of this exhibit that will educate and inform future generations.”

Dr. Mountcastle noted that the Virginia War Memorial staff including Director of Exhibits and Collections Jesse Smith, Director of Education James Triesler, Assistant Education Director Kyndall Drumheller, Archivist Sylvia Marshall and volunteers spent over a year doing research and designing the “D+80” exhibit which includes photos and other artifacts from the Memorial’s collection.

The “D+80” exhibit may be experienced in the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion at the Virginia War Memorial located at 621 South Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond.

In addition to this new exhibit, the Memorial also includes the Virginia Medal of Honor Gallery, Reynolds Theater, where the award-winning Virginians at War documentaries are shown, the

Shrine of Memory where the names of nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice are inscribed, and much more to see and experience.

There is no admission charge to visit and tour the Virginia War Memorial. There is also free parking onsite. The Memorial grounds overlooking the James River Valley are open from dawn to dusk seven days a week. The interior portions of the Memorial – that Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center and the Wright Pavilion – are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

