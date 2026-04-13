Virginia’s dry weather = Elevated wildfire conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – As spring arrives and brings warmer temperatures, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) reminds all Virginians that our official fire season – as well as the statewide 4 p.m. burning law – remains in effect through April 30. So far this year, DOF has suppressed 356 wildfires that burned more than 4,200 acres. In March alone, DOF suppressed 216 wildfires that burned 2,879 acres. For comparison, DOF suppressed 303 wildfires that burned 6,839 acres in March 2025. “The weather is the biggest factor in wildfire activity,” said Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. “Intermittent rainfall, fire prevention efforts by DOF and our many local partners, and Virginians burning safely and legally, are likely reasons for the decrease in fire activity compared to last season. This shows that using fire safety practices does make a difference.” However, a lot can change between now and the end of April. Fluctuating conditions can increase the threat of wildfires in an instant. High winds, warm days and low humidity create ideal environments for rapid fire spread. Despite some rainfall, many areas are dry overall, with drought conditions in central and southwest Virginia further elevating wildfire risk. “Even after occasional rainstorms, grasses, yard debris and brush can dry quickly with a little sunshine and wind,” said DOF Assistant Director of Fire and Emergency Response Michael Downey. “Furthermore, since the trees are just starting to leaf out, all of the dead leaves and woody debris on the ground are now getting increased sunlight and wind, speeding the drying process.” The leading cause of wildfires is escaped debris burns. Keep these things in mind during fire season: Burning is allowed between 4 p.m. and midnight when proper precautions are taken

No fire may be started – and no fuels can be added to a fire – after midnight

The 4 p.m. burn law applies to open air burning as defined under Virginia Code – § 10.1-1142

Localities may have additional, individual burn bans or restrictions in effect

Avoid burning during dry and windy conditions

Never leave a fire unattended

Have a shovel, rake and a charged hose on hand for controlling the fire

Call 911 immediately if a fire escapes your control

When in doubt, put it out To get more fire prevention tips and monitor current wildfire conditions, visit DOF’s website.