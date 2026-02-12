Virginia’s spring fire season is here

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Joining fire departments across the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) announces the start of spring fire season. Virginia’s statewide burning law – which prohibits outdoor burning between midnight and 4 p.m. – is in effect from Feb. 15 through April 30. Violation of the burning law is a Class-3 misdemeanor punishable with a fine of up to $500. Those who allow fire to escape may be liable for suppression costs and any resulting property damage. “Our recent winter storms and protracted snow and ice may push wildfires off of the radar, but that would be a mistake,” said State Forester Terry Lasher. “Virginia saw 80 wildfires burn nearly 800 acres in January, an indicator of the overall dry conditions present across the Commonwealth. With the light amount of total precipitation received this winter to date, we could see a quick return to wildfire activity once the snow melt is complete.” The 4 p.m. burning law applies to outdoor burning within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass. This includes debris burning, campfires and open-air charcoal grills like those found in parks. The law does not apply to charcoal or gas-fired barbecue grills. To learn more about Virginia’s 4 p.m. burning law, visit DOF’s website. Some exceptions to the 4 p.m. burning law are made for campfires at Virginia State Parks. Learn more from the Virginia Department of Recreation and Conservation. “With approximately 700 wildfires in Virginia each year, the majority occur in spring,” said Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. “Warmer weather, dry and windy conditions, and abundant fuel – such as dead leaves and vegetation killed off by snow – increase the chance for wildfires and make them harder to extinguish. In addition to the statewide 4 p.m. burning law, individual localities may institute intermittent burn bans or restrictions. Always check with local officials before any outdoor burning.” Keep these things in mind this spring fire season: The 4 p.m. burn law applies to any fires not contained within a fireproof device (e.g., campfires, brush piles, bonfires, warming fires, etc.)

Burning allowed between 4 p.m. and midnight if proper precautions are taken

No fire may be started, and no fuels can be added to a fire after midnight

Localities may have individual burn bans or restrictions in effect

Avoid burning during dry and windy conditions

Fires should never be left unattended

Have a shovel, rake and a charged hose on hand for controlling the fire

Call 911 immediately if a fire escapes your control