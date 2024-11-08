Vivian Elizabeth “Liz” Newman Surface, 93, of Seven Lakes and formerly Pulaski, VA, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Loving wife, mother and grandmother to her husband of 77 years, Earl, daughter, Deborah Rakes (Larry) of Forest VA, son Jerry Surface (Liz) of Seven Lakes NC and granddaughter, Lori Santana (Ray) of Forest, VA.

Liz and Earl moved from Pulaski VA to Seven Lakes NC in 1999 to be near their son and to enjoy the peaceful setting of Seven Lakes. Liz enjoyed sitting in the breakfast nook each morning to admire her flowers and to watch for the occasional deer, always giving a report as to how many deer passed through the yard that morning. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble against the computer with Earl and Jerry, often proclaiming that the computer was cheating.

Despite two decades of battling cancer and recovering from a broken hip in 2023, she remained the most optimistic person in the room, always having a bright outlook and sharp sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by parents Theodore (Ted) and Hazel Newman, 2 brothers Theodore David “Jack” Newman and Joseph Daniel “Joe” Newman and a nephew David Michael Newman (Mike).

She is also survived by: Sisters-in-law Jane Newman (Kingsport, TN) and Jean Newman (Pulaski, Va); Nieces and nephews: Linda Payne (Posey), Pulaski, VA, Nancy Ridley (Dennis), Maryville, TN, Mark Newman (Sue), Pulaski, VA, Joette McClellan (Rob), Kingsport, TN, Jana Bright, (Craig), Hiltons, VA, Judy Bowling, Dublin, VA, and Donnie Surface, (Evelyn), Dublin, VA

The family would also like to thank Jackie Bloomfield who visited weekly as both a housekeeper and sweet friend to Liz and Earl. Also, a thank you to hair dresser Stacey King who visited Liz on a regular basis to “do her hair” and visit as a friend.

Final arrangements pending.

