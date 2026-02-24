VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Carroll County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday (Feb. 23, 2026) at 7:05 p.m. on Madison Road in Carroll County.

A 2005 Subaru Forrester was heading eastbound on Madison Road, east of Route 52, when it struck a westbound 2004 Ford DRW Super Duty on the driver’s side back panel. The Forrester then went off of the left side of the road, struck a fence, a horse, another fence, and then a tree.

The driver of the Forrester, Sylvia J. Cropp, 74, of Hillsville, Va., was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Cropp was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.