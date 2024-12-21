VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Smyth County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:06 a.m. this morning (Dec. 21, 2024) on Interstate 81 southbound at the 45-mile marker in Smyth County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:06 a.m. this morning (Dec. 21, 2024) on Interstate 81 southbound at the 45-mile marker in Smyth County.

A Ford F-150 was travelling northbound on Interstate 81 when it went off of the left side of the road, into the median, and down a steep, rocky embankment. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on the southbound side of the median.

The driver, Earnest Atwell, Jr., 60, of Atkins, Va., was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries. Atwell was a school resource officer with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.