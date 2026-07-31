VSP Seizes Drugs, Firearm, and Nearly $395,000 During Wytheville–Bristol Interdiction Operation

BRISTOL – The Virginia State Police conducted a multi-jurisdictional interdiction operation on Thursday in Wytheville and Bristol, resulting in the seizure of multiple controlled substances, a firearm, and nearly $395,000 in cash. BRISTOL – The Virginia State Police conducted a multi-jurisdictional interdiction operation on Thursday in Wytheville and Bristol, resulting in the seizure of multiple controlled substances, a firearm, and nearly $395,000 in cash.

On July 30, 2026, the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Special Investigations and Programs Division, Mass Transit Unit, BCI Wytheville Field Office, BCI Claytor Lake Task Force, BCI Holston River Valley Task Force, and the United States Postal Inspection Service executed four search warrants at two marijuana retail stores (Best Buds of Bristol and Best Buds of Wytheville), and at the private residence of the business owner, B randon Garden, 33, of Bristol.

The operation resulted in the seizure of:

• 17,083 grams of marijuana valued at $204,996

• 1,173 THC vapes valued at $35,190

• 1,163 grams of THC edibles valued at $13,956

• 1 gram of cocaine valued at $89

• 80 bottles of THC syrup valued at $11,100

• 63 grams of psilocybin valued at $2,457

• 23 doses of LSD valued at $230

• 4,136 grams of THC butter/dub valued at $202,664

• One Glock pistol

• $394,926.06 in U.S. currency

Garden was taken into custody th e same day a nd charged with distribution of marijuana over five pounds, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

The investigation remains ongoing.