Walgreens closing Dublin store
The Walgreens store in Dublin is closing.
The store – located at the corner of Broad Street and Giles Avenue – will close at the end of the day on Nov. 14, with the pharmacy closing that day at 3 p.m.
A notice on the store’s entrance alerts customers and notes that their prescription records will be available at “all Walgreens including the store in Pulaski at 901 Memorial Drive.”
Alice Thompson
October 8, 2024 @ 6:27 pm
This makes me so sad! I go there all the time for my photo needs and flu shots and many other items!!