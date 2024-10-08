Walgreens closing Dublin store

The Walgreens store in Dublin is closing.

The store – located at the corner of Broad Street and Giles Avenue – will close at the end of the day on Nov. 14, with the pharmacy closing that day at 3 p.m.

A notice on the store’s entrance alerts customers and notes that their prescription records will be available at “all Walgreens including the store in Pulaski at 901 Memorial Drive.”

 