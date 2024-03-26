Wallace Leroy Edmonds, age 80, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away March 22, 2024 at Lewis Gale Hospital Salem, Virginia. Born December 22,1943 in Halifax, Virginia, he was the son of the late John C and Elizabeth Palmer Edmonds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers John Jr, Joe and Jeff, grandson Eric Edmonds.

He is survived by his

Wife – Iva Jean Edmonds

Daughter- Ramona Lynn (Joe) Brown

Grandson- Darrell Edmonds

Stepson- Troy (Teresa) Jones

Stepgrandsons- Troy (Sarah) Jones, Taurean (Anna) Jones, Tyler (Amberlynn) Jones, and Trenton Jones.

Greatgrandchildren- Elijah Edmonds, Alona Edmonds, Amaya Edmonds, Isabella Jones, Gabriella Jones, and Ava Jones.

Special nephew like a son – George C Edmonds

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM – Friday, March 29, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Minister Lewis Daniel officiating. Interment will follow at the Pinehurst Cemetery, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.