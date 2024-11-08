Walter Ira McGrady, Jr., age 88 of Pulaski, died Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Fairlawn. He was born in Carroll County on October 6, 1936, and was the son of the late Alice Belle Calfee McGrady and the late Walter Ira McGrady, Sr. He was a long-time member of Jordan’s Chapel Methodist Church, and was an auto mechanic and enthusiast, owning multitudes of automobiles in his lifetime, and retired from Volvo in Dublin. He was also a member of the former Odd Fellows in Pulaski.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife: Ruby Francis Largen McGrady: a brother; Frank Howard McGrady, and a grandson: Walter “Wally” Ira McGrady, IV.

He is survived by a son: Walter Ira “Mack” (Deborah) McGrady of Draper: two daughters: Susan (Mike) Holcomb of Pulaski, and Michele “Steven” Walker of Cornelius, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tiffany (Shannon) Payne, Ashley Denise McGrady, Kristen Mitchell (James) Selby, Kasey Holcomb, Jonathan Holcomb, and Chloe Walker: and his great-grandchildren: Harley Heldreth, Melissa Ann Selby, and James Michael Payne.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 Noon at Jordan’s Chapel Methodist Church with the Rev. Becky Wheeler officiating. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Holcomb, Shannon Payne, James Payne, Shane Suthers, Layne Suthers, and Walker Suthers. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, November 16, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Feed My Lambs Backpack Program P.O. Box 1626 Pulaski, Virginia 24301.

