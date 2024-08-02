Walter Jackson Quesenberry
Walter Jackson Quesenberry, age 82 of Allisonia passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Born June 15, 1942 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Alfred & Kelly Turner Quesenberry. He was also preceded in death by the children’s mother Carolyn Merrell Quesenberry and sisters Thelma O’Dell and Lois McCambridge.
Walter is survived by his
Wife – Rose Quesenberry
Children – Walter J. (Wendy) Quesenberry, Jr. – Snowville, Diana Lynn Quesenberry – Roanoke, “raised as a daughter” Karen (David) Young
Stepdaughter – Deborah Hoelderlin – NY
Grandchildren – Kelli Cox, T.J. Quesenberry, Brian (Brittany) Quesenberry
Great Grandchildren – Shae, Yanka, Amara, Justice, Alyric, Zackary, Loraine, Freya, Damian, Carollyn, Sonya, Austin, Levi, Hunter, Kent and Kyle
Great Great Granddaughter – Lyra Sue
Brother – Tommy Quesenberry – Pulaski
Sister – Oneta Farmer – Roanoke
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, August 5, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with. Interment will follow at the Quesenberry Family Cemetery, Allisonia.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.
To sign Walter’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.