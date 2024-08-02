Walter Jackson Quesenberry, age 82 of Allisonia passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Born June 15, 1942 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Alfred & Kelly Turner Quesenberry. He was also preceded in death by the children’s mother Carolyn Merrell Quesenberry and sisters Thelma O’Dell and Lois McCambridge.

Walter is survived by his

Wife – Rose Quesenberry

Children – Walter J. (Wendy) Quesenberry, Jr. – Snowville, Diana Lynn Quesenberry – Roanoke, “raised as a daughter” Karen (David) Young

Stepdaughter – Deborah Hoelderlin – NY

Grandchildren – Kelli Cox, T.J. Quesenberry, Brian (Brittany) Quesenberry

Great Grandchildren – Shae, Yanka, Amara, Justice, Alyric, Zackary, Loraine, Freya, Damian, Carollyn, Sonya, Austin, Levi, Hunter, Kent and Kyle

Great Great Granddaughter – Lyra Sue

Brother – Tommy Quesenberry – Pulaski

Sister – Oneta Farmer – Roanoke

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, August 5, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with. Interment will follow at the Quesenberry Family Cemetery, Allisonia.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Walter’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.