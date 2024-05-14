Walter Keith Southern, known affectionately as Keith, was lovingly released from his earthly pain May 8th, 2024 at the age of 66 a few days short of his 67th birthday in his Houston Pennsylvania home. Keith was born on May 21st 1958 in Pulaski, VA to Walter and Betty Southern and was the third youngest of 4 children. Keith enjoyed spending time with his wife Carrol and his children, supporting Virginia Tech Hookies football, He also loved golfing and watching golf when he had a chance. Keith had a big heart and always opened his home to any and everybody and made them feel as if they had a place in his household.

Keith was the president of the National Honor Society and graduated Pulaski County High School class of 76’ with Honors. Keith Majored in Communications and marketing from Virginia Tech graduating with the class of 82’. A true leader of industry he was regularly in key leader positions from operations manager, program manager, and Director of multiple organizations.

Keith is survived by sisters, Connie and Vicky and his brother Terry, his Children Sean, Jason, Laura, Mark, and Kevin. Keith was the grandfather to Mary Faith, Khloe, Daisy, Lathen, Jaelyn, Korynn, Nathaniel, Jamison, William, and Mark Jr. He was also the great grandfather to Bahr and Waylon and had numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday 1:00 p.m., May 16, 2024 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at Newbern Cemetery,

Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 noon until service time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is in charge of handling the arrangements