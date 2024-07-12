Walter Sandy Lewis, Sr. passed away in the early morning of Tuesday July 9, 2024 at Signature Healthcare of Norfolk, Virginia. Walter was born November 4, 1936 in New River, Virginia. He was the son of the late Ray Whitfield Lewis, Sr. and Regina Casey Lewis.

Walter spent his early life at home in New River, VA. His family included eleven other siblings, five sisters and six brothers. He attended elementary school in New River and graduated from Christiansburg Institute (CII). He spent much of his adult life employed in the construction industry including the starting of his own business, “Lewis Construction Company.” Walter was a faithful member and Trustee at First Missionary Baptist Church while his health permitted.

Walter Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Regina Lewis, son Lionel Keith Lewis, sisters Christine Lewis Wright, Valerie Lewis Morton, Eliza Lewis Charlton, Caroline Lewis Manns, and his brothers Ray Whitfield Lewis, Jr., Leander Vernal Lewis, Joel Rodney Lewis, James Waldeck Lewis, Anthony Gene Lewis and nieces Dawn Brown, Christine Manns, Christina Lewis Robinson, Buffy Anderson, nephews James G. Manns III, Leander Lewis, Jr., Robert Brown, Noel Brown and infant Richard Ray Lewis.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Nancy LaVerne Lewis Brown, NY, two sisters in law Lulabelle Lewis, and Marie Calfee Lewis, brother in law Charles H. Manns, Sr., brother Richard Courtney Lewis and wife Teri, New River, VA, his former wife Clydia Lewis, children Janice Lewis Perry, Walter Sandy Lewis, Jr., Tammy and Steve Dunlap, and Anthony Ray and Melissa Lewis, Grand Children, Anthony J. Lewis, Marcia Lewis Olgesby, Chris Lewis, Nicole Lewis, Brandon Hodge, Megan Hodge, Kevin and Kalin Roseberry, Quana Lewis, Christina Lewis, Monique Jackson, Lamar Dowdy, Merisa Dowdy, Adriana Lewis, and a host of great grandchildren, and one great, great granddaughter, nieces Jackie Taylor, Wanda (James) Anderson, Jeannette (Joe) Sheffey, Liz Wright Johnson, Martie Tolbert (John) , Valerie Brown, Richie Ann (Gary) Williams, Gerri Manns (James Anderson) , Traci Manns, Charlene Horn, Donna Lewis, Patricia Calfee Smith, Regina Lewis, Courtney Regina Lewis ; nephews, Johnny (Tori) Wright, Michael (Carlotta) Lewis, David (Donna) Brown, Christopher (Cheryl) Lewis, Chester (Judy) Manns, Peter Manns, Charles Manns, Jr., Donald W. Manns, Arthur (Rev. Jenene) Lewis, Gary Taylor, Malcolm (Pam) Lewis, Ray Courtney Lewis, and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20 at First Missionary Baptist Church, 7318 Manns Drive, New River, Virginia. Internment after service will be in the New River Community Cemetery.