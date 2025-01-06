Walters selected as chairman for a fourth term

By MIKE WILLIAMS

During their annual organizational meeting Monday evening in Fairlawn, Laura Walters was selected to continue on in her role of chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

For Walters, supervisor from the Ingles District, this is her fourth one-year term as chairman having been first selected for the post by the board in January 2022. Walters was selected as former chairman Joe Guthrie’s replacement after he accepted a position in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s cabinet.

Her selection in 2022 marked the first time a woman has served as chairman of the board in Pulaski County.

Draper Supervisor Dirk Compton was then selected for a fourth term as vice chairman.

Both Walters and Compton were elected by acclamation by the board.