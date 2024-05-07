Wanda Jeanette Stoots, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Friday, May 3, 2024. Born July 18, 1945 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Russell Paul “RP” Cox and Agnes Cox. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Cox.

Wanda retired from Jefferson Mills after 50 years of service.

She is survived by her

Husband – William O. “Bill” Stoots – Pulaski

Son – William Michael “Mike” Stoots – Pulaski

Grandson – Derrick Stoots

Sister – Gail Cox Garrett – FL

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Jerry Collins officiating. Interment will be at the Thornspring UMC Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Wanda’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.