Wanda Joyce Burnette of Dublin, age 71, died peacefully in her home on April 10th, 2025. She is preceded in death by her parents George Allen Burnette and Margaret Eloise Lovern Burnette.

She is survived by Daughters DeeAnna (Brent) Alls, Miranda (Shawn) Harden, Fiancé Billy Shouse, Grandchildren-Katelynn (Rusty) Meadows, Samantha (Marquis) Manns, Maddison (Alexis) Nichols, Meghan Harden, Ethan Harden, Kathryn (Mason) Decosta. Great grandchildren Peyton, Lennon, Kayleigh, Brodyn, Roman. Sisters, Linda (Tommy) Reed, Shirley (Ray) Duncan. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves a fur baby, Buddy.

The family wants to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and compassion towards Wanda and the family during her last days. Wanda was a dispatcher for Radford City Police Department for multiple years and she loved being able to help people.

Wanda loved the Lord with all of her heart. She attended Calvary Chapel church in Dublin until her illness progressed to the point of being unable to travel. Her life is a testament of how the Lord can take someone and fully change their life for good. She will be missed terribly.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM – Monday, April 14, 2025 with funeral services following at

1:00 PM with Kenneth Poston officiating at Cornersview PH Church in Snowsville (Address below) with a burial to follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Parking is limited so please carpool if you can. Cornersview PH Church 7012 Little River Dam Rd Radford, VA 24141.

To sign Wanda’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.