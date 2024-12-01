February 26, 1929

November 28, 2024

Wanda Lee Shelor Bibee, born February 26, 1929, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024, in Radford, Va. She was born to the late Samuel Lee Shelor and Stella Mae Sowers Shelor and was raised in Snowville. She worked much of her adult life for Burlington Industries in Radford, and was a member of the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. She loved to travel, take numerous photographs, liked growing flowers, and doing handcrafts like quilting and crocheting. Wanda was a gentle, thoughtful woman with a beautiful smile and genuine interest in helping others. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband of 67 years, Berkley Anderson Bibee; her sister, Agnes Shelor Marion; brothers, Samuel Thomas Shelor, and Alvin Elwood Shelor; nephews, Samuel Thomas Shelor, Jr., and Alvin Elwood Shelor, Jr.; and nieces Diane Quesenberry and Kimberly Shelor-Hare.

She is survived by her sister, Nadine Shelor Burton of Maryland; sister-in-law Patty Lewey Shelor; and many nieces and nephews and special friend, Anna Handy.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Ken Farrar officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, family request that donations be made to Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 1742 Walton Road, Christiansburg, VA. 24073

